Cordarrelle Patterson start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons sure did miss Cordarelle Patterson in their Week 11 game against the New England Patriots as part of Thursday Night Football. The leading rusher without him was Quadree Ollison who carried the ball nine times for 34 yards in the team’s 25-0 loss.

The Falcons offense has been really bad this year, but at least Patterson brings some versatility to their offense that few other players do. He is able to be productive on the ground and through the air. While he has been a fantasy football surprise this season, it showed in their last game just how much his gameplay means for the Falcons offense to work.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson

This week, Patterson and the Falcons take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. It will be interesting to see what kind of usage Patterson gets coming off an injury, but as I said, they need him to be involved. Unfortunately, even though the Jags are bad, they aren't that bad against running backs in fantasy. They rank 15th overall in fantasy points given up per game to opposing running backs so the matchup is only decent. Either way, if Patterson gets the clean bill of health and is active, he should be started.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Patterson if he is active.