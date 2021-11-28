Qadree Ollison start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

As things fell further apart for the Atlanta Falcons last week against the Patriots, there was a quiet changing of the guard in the backfield. The Falcons turned to Qadree Ollison to lead the rushing attack over Mike Davis. Still, before you decide to slot Ollison into one of the starting spots in your fantasy football lineups, know that there are a few factors to consider before doing so.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Qadree Ollison

Ollison ended up with nine carries for 34 yards last week. He also caught two passes for a net gain of zero receiving yards, which we only mention out of a commitment to thoroughness. But he out-carried Davis, who only had three totes. Of course, Atlanta was in a hole for most of that game and they didn’t have Cordarrelle Patterson, so the ground attack never really had a chance to get going.

This week, the Falcons are playing the Jacksonville Jaguars. Teams are having success running against the Jags, so that could bode well for Ollison’s outlook. However, there’s a chance that Patterson could return to action, which would significantly lessen the fantasy value for Ollison and Davis.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Patterson starts, you’re best leaving Ollison sitting. But if the Falcons are without Patterson, then Ollison is worth a shot.