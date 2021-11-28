James Robinson start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Running back James Robinson has had an interesting NFL career. After going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, Robinson became the Jaguars starting running back. While he’s missed a few games due to injury, he picked up right where he left off.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB James Robinson

In nine games, Robinson has rushed for 568 yards and seven touchdowns. He also has 24 receptions for 169 yards. After the Jaguars drafted Travis Etienne, many didn’t know what to expect. After Etienne suffered a season-ending injury, it was clear Robinson would be their guy.

The Atlanta Falcons defense allows 123.3 rushing yards per game which ranks 25th in the NFL. Robinson hasn't gotten as many touches in the past few games because his team has been playing from behind. I think this will be a close game and he will get the ball both on the ground and in the air.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Robinson should start.