Laviska Shenault Jr. start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Wide receiver Laviska Shenault has had an above average season in his sophomore season, although he’s yet to score a touchdown.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

In 10 games, Shenault has 40 receptions for 408 yards. It’s a bit odd that he’s yet to score a touchdown, but one is definitely coming. I don't see him being their standout receiver this weekend. He’s coming off a game where he had five receptions for 50 yards and a fumble as well. His targets have been inconsistent as well. Some weeks he has just two targets and then some weekends he has 10, so it’s hard to predict what his usage will be.

The Atlanta Falcons defense has allowed 239 passing yards which ranks 14th in the NFL. They’re only getting worse, however. They’re coming off back-to-back blowout losses and it seems like they don’t have much of a shot at the playoffs. While I expect a big game out of Lawrence, I don't think Shenault will be the top receiver.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Shenault should sit.