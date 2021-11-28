Marvin Jones Jr. start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Wide receiver Marvin Jones had been a diamond in the rough for most of his career. When healthy, he has always been a good fantasy receiver.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Marvin Jones Jr.

On the season, Jones has 42 receptions for 486 yards and three touchdowns. In the past few games, he hasn't done too much, but I think we could see a similar performance to Week 6 where he had 10 receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown.

The Atlanta Falcons defense has allowed 239 passing yards which ranks 14th in the NFL. They’re only getting worse however. They’re coming off back to back blowout losses and it seems like they don’t have much of a shot at the playoffs. It will be interesting to see who the Falcons line up AJ Terrell against, but either way I think Jones will get his fourth touchdown of the season this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In season-long fantasy and DFS, Jones should start this week.