Jimmy Garoppolo start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers have figured out how to win on offense. They are slugging out long drives as they have had drives of at least 11 minutes long in each of the last two games. In fact, against the Jacksonville Jaguars, their opening drive took 13 minutes! Talk about tiring out a defense early. Through a combination of a variety of formations, short runs and consistent routes, the 49ers' offense slowly marches down the field. Good news and bad news here as it has led to victories for their team, but quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t putting up flashy fantasy performances. He obviously doesn’t care about that, if you are thinking of starting him, you should.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

This week, Garoppolo and the 49ers face off against the Minnesota Vikings who present a great matchup for him. Their defense is giving up the sixth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Normally, this would result in upside for the quarterback, but with Jimmy G this just means he can confidently complete his short passes more easily to set up their run game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Garoppolo.