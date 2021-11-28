Jeff Wilson start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

With starting running back Elijah Mitchell missing the San Francisco 49ers Week 12 matchup, Jeff Wilson Jr. took over the starting running back duties. He ran well, carrying the ball 19 times for 50 yards, but it was the versatile wideout Deebo Samuel that was able to score on the ground. Wilson has shown explosiveness in the past but dealing with his own injury earlier this year it looked like he is still trying to get his legs under him. Wilson was targeted twice in the passing game but only came in with one reception for a whopping eight yards. A lot of the run that Wilson got was due to a late-game game script when the 49ers were up 20 points. This week, Wilson and company get to take on the Minnesota Vikings.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RB Jeff Wilson

The Vikings are giving up the 11th most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs which presents a good matchup for Wilson. The problem is that Mitchell is expected back even though he has been limited in practice all week. If Mitchell is active, he figures to get the starting running back workload, but the 49ers have also rotated their runners which limits everybody.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Mitchell is ACTIVE, SIT Wilson. If Mitchell is INACTIVE, you can FLEX Wilson.