Elijah Mitchell start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell has been limited in practice all week dealing with an injury to his ribs and his finger. There is hope that he will be able to take the field for their Week 12 game, but if he isn’t able to go, it will be back up Jeff Wilson Jr. leading the backfield for the 49ers. If Mitchell can go, he deserves a spot in your lineup because of his consistent usage in the running and the passing game that comes out of his versatility. In Week 12, he and the 49ers take on the Minnesota Vikings.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell

The Vikings present a solid matchup for Mitchell as they are giving up the 11th most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. They have given up double-digit fantasy points to five different running backs in their last three games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Mitchell is ACTIVE, START him.