Brandon Aiyuk start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12 and look who’s back! 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was non-existent for much of the first half of the 2021 NFL season and it was entirely clear what the problem was. We heard he was not in Kyle Shanahan’s “doghouse” and yet it felt like something was not right. Aside from a 37-yard, one touchdown game in Week 4, he was struggling to get looks. He was getting a fair amount of offensive snaps, but his work in the offense was limited — at best.

However, in recent weeks we’ve seen Aiyuk become a key contributor once again. He had six receptions for 89 yards and a score in Week 9 against Arizona and then seven receptions for 85 yards and a score last week against Jacksonville. Wherever Aiyuk was previously in the first half of the season, he would appear to be “back” in the second half of the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

Last season, Aiyuk had a six-game run from Week 7 to Week 15 in which he became a must-start wide receiver. He scored touchdowns in four out of those six games and had at least five receptions and 73 yards in each game. We’re not back to that point, but two solid games in the past three weeks and an overall increase in targets the past month is good to see.

In Week 12, the 49ers host a Vikings defense that ranks sixth in pass efficiency, but is giving up the third most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. This is a solid matchup for Aiyuk and the 49ers' offense. He’s not a must-start, but if injuries are byes are an issue for you this week, he’s looking like a solid play.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Flex option in most leagues with some WR2 upside.