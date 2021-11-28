Deebo Samuel start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers have found some life in recent weeks, and a key part of their return to form has been the continued emergence of wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Through ten games, Samuel has 55 receptions for 994 yards and five touchdowns as well as 137 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns on 19 carries.

Samuel has reached career highs in receiving yards and touchdowns, and is on track to reach career highs in receptions and rushing yards this weekend when the 49ers host the Minnesota Vikings. He is currently second in the NFL in receiving yards, 147 yards behind Cooper Kupp, but notably is only five yards back of Kupp for total yards from scrimmage thanks to his emergence as a running back option.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

Samuel only had 15 receiving yards last week, but he added 79 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight carries. The 49ers backfield has dealt with an assortment of injuries, and with head coach Kyle Shanahan seemingly not too comfortable with Trey Sermon in a significant role, Samuel has managed 13 carries over the team’s past two games.

Samuel is second in fantasy points per game among wide receivers and 11th among all fantasy performers regardless of position. He’s a guy you’ve slotted into your lineup and never need to remove if he is healthy.

This weekend, he faces a Vikings defense that gives up the third-most points to fantasy receivers and the 11th most to running backs. This is a big opportunity for Samuel.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start in all formats.