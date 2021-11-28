Cam Newton start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

In Week 10, Cam Newton loudly proclaimed that he was back for the Carolina Panthers. In Week 11, he proved that he deserves to stay behind center for at least the rest of this season. What will he do in Week 12 against the Miami Dolphins?

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers QB Cam Newton

Newton’s passing line last Sunday against Washington — 21-for-27 for 189 yards, two TDs and no interceptions — is probably as good as it’s going to get for Cam. He didn’t take any downfield shots, played it pretty safe against a bad pass defense, and it all worked out. But he’s considered a QB1 by some this week because he ran 10 times for 46 yards and another score. He has notched a rushing TD in back-to-back weeks, and that is still the strength of his game.

Newton’s mobility should be on display again versus Miami, but it will be interesting to see how he fares against a Dolphins defense that blitzed the heck out of Lamar Jackson and torpedoed the Ravens’ offense just a couple of weeks ago. We could see a similar defensive game plan against Newton, who, like Jackson, is more dangerous with his legs than his arm. To neutralize that, the Panthers could call a bunch of screens to Christian McCaffrey or quick throws to D.J. Moore. Ultimately, Carolina should be able to figure out a better plan than what Baltimore tried to do on that Thursday night.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Although the matchup is a little scary, Cam’s rushing upside makes him a startable option in 12-team leagues for Week 12.