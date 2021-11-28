DJ Moore start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers lost in the fourth quarter to Washington thanks to a pair of late field goals from kicker Joey Slye. They were all tied up at 21 after Christian McCaffrey scored a tying touchdown, but Washington ultimately finished on top. The Panthers fall to 5-6 on the season, sitting in third place in the NFC South just behind the Saints. They’ll face off against the Miami Dolphins in Week 12.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR DJ Moore

Moore caught five of his seven targets for a total of 50 yards and a touchdown, in what would be his best fantasy performance since their Week 4 loss in Dallas. It was also his first touchdown since that loss to the Cowboys, and the first time he broke 35 receiving yards since Week 8. While the Panthers are still adjusting to their newly-inked QB Cam Newton, their offense is showing promise as they head toward the final stretch of the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

While Carolina may choose to go more run heavy especially with the return of RB Christian McCaffrey, Moore should see some bigger games in his near future with his old buddy Newton at the helm. Moore is worth a start in most leagues in Week 12 against the Dolphins.