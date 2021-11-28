Robby Anderson start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers couldn’t get it done against Washington in Week 11 as they dropped a 27-21 result. A touchdown from Christian McCaffrey tied the game up at 21 apiece early in the fourth quarter, but two field goals later on from Washington sealed the deal, handing the Panthers their sixth loss on the season. They’ll face off against the Miami Dolphins in Week 12.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR Robby Anderson

Anderson caught five of his six targets for 30 yards in the loss to Washington, coming in second in receptions just behind McCaffrey. Anderson has had a quiet year, and fantasy managers were hoping that with the addition of QB Cam Newton it would shake things up a little and increase Anderson’s workload. That wasn’t quite the case in Newton’s first start for his new team, as both Anderson and fellow wide receiver DJ Moore each saw six targets. McCaffrey saw the bulk of the action with eight targets and 10 carries.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Robby Anderson should be left on the bench as it seems his output won’t match even that of DJ Moore, who has been struggling recently himself.