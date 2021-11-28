Jared Cook, Donald Parham start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Chargers tight ends Jared Cook and Donald Parham have seen a pretty equal production split over the past few weeks. What does that mean for their Week 12 outlook? Probably nothing good.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers TEs Jared Cook, Donald Parham

Cook over the past three weeks: eight catches on 12 targets for 86 scoreless yards.

Parham over the past three weeks: eight catches on 10 targets for 94 yards and one TD.

Although Parham has seen his targets and yards increase recently, he’s still playing less than 50 percent of the offensive snaps and he has yet to top 40 yards receiving this year. However, his presence has definitely impacted Cook’s numbers and basically turned this position into a two-man timeshare for L.A. The Broncos are tied for the fewest DraftKings points per game allowed to the TE position (7.9), which makes it easier to bench both of these guys. But regardless of the matchup, you probably can’t trust either in fantasy until further notice.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit ‘em both.