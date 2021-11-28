Tua Tagovailoa start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins recorded their third straight win in Week 11 with a 24-17 final score over the New York Jets. Miami improves to 4-7 on the season, sitting in third place in the AFC East just behind the Buffalo Bills. They’ll take on Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers in Week 12 at home.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

Tagovailoa had a good showing in his first full game back from injury, completing 27 of his 33 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran the ball three times for an additional six yards. Tua also threw one interception that led to a scoring drive from the Jets. With Tagovailoa’s injuries plaguing him this season, it’s been tough for Miami to find an offensive groove, as was shown by their seven-game losing streak from Week 2 through Week 8. Miami is starting to find more offensive success and Tua Tagovailoa is right at the forefront.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Dolphins are going up against a tough Carolina defense in Week 12, and Tagovailoa should be viewed as a lower-end QB in fantasy terms. He’ll most likely be good for double digits, but don’t expect a 40-point explosion out of him this week.