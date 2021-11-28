Dallas Goedert start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert got his big payday before his Week 11 game and then put up his most targets of the year. While he has only found the touchdown twice this season, he has proven to be a reliable target for quarterback Jalen Hurts and his usage in the offense is good enough for him to crack your lineups.

In that Week 11 game, Goedert caught five of his eight targets for 62 total yards. Goedert takes on the New York Giants this week who have been somewhat stingy to tight ends recently. Over the last three weeks, they have given up 20 receptions to tight ends for a total of 227 yards. They haven’t given up a touchdown to a tight end since Week 4 so that doesn’t bode well for Goedert to break his scoreless streak.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Fantasy-wise, the Giants are giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing tight ends. Hurts has been up and down with his passing this season, but he looks Goedert’s way enough that his workload should see him as a TE1 this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Goedert.