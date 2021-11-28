Chester Rogers start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The ailing Tennessee Titans will try to rebound from last week’s disastrous outing against a surging foe, the New England Patriots, on Sunday. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Chester Rogers

The Titans have multiple injuries with which to contend, and not just Derrick Henry’s broken foot. Star wide receiver A.J. Brown missed practice Wednesday with a chest injury and could miss Sunday’s tilt with the New England Patriots. Even if he does manage to recover in time for the game, he has dealt with multiple ailments this year and his production has suffered for it. Meanwhile, Julio Jones landed on injured reserve earlier in the month and will not return before Sunday.

That leaves Chester Rogers as one of the Titans’ new featured options. Rogers saw a season-high six targets last week against the Houston Texans, turning them into four catches for 41 yards. Rogers has popped up at other points during the season, but he’ll probably have to carry more of the responsibility for a passing game badly in need of playmakers.

Still, Rogers doesn’t have much fantasy relevance at this point, and the matchup with the Patriots defense limits his upside.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Chester Rogers.