Myles Gaskin start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins won their third straight game with a 24-17 final score over the New York Jets in Week 11. It was the first full game for Tua Tagovailoa since his most recent injury and it paid off as they were able to get some good offense going. The Dolphins improve to 4-7 win the win and sit in third place in the AFC East, just behind the Buffalo Bills. They’ll take on Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers in Week 12.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin

Myles Gaskin ran the ball 23 times for 89 yards and caught three of his four targets for another seven yards and a touchdown. It was a great showing for Gaskin as he turned in his best fantasy performance since Week 5 against the Bucs when he racked up a combined 99 yards and two scores. While it may be arbitrary, he’s been averaging 18 fantasy points per game on odd-numbered weeks, while putting up an average of just over five points on even-numbered weeks. Coincidence or not, you can’t help but keep that in mind when setting your lineup each week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Gaskin and the Dolphins will go up against a tough Panthers defense in Week 12. He’s had at least 12 carries in his last five games straight, so as long as Tagovailoa will be utilizing him on the ground, he could be worth a start in hopes of racking up double digit points.