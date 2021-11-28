Jaylen Waddle start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins won their third straight game with a 24-17 victory over the New York Jets in Week 11. QB Tua Tagovailoa played his first full game back since his most recent injury, and it paid off as Miami was able to edge out New York. They improve to 4-7 on the season and will face a tough Carolina Panthers team in Week 12.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

Waddle caught eight of his nine targets for 65 yards, and ran the ball once, just one yard to get into the end zone and notch a touchdown. It was his best fantasy performance since their loss to the Jaguars in Week 6, and he’ll look to build on that heading into Week 12 against the Panthers. He’s averaged roughly 16.3 points per game through his last six contests — including that impressive Week 6 performance — and continues to impress fantasy managers. Since Tagovailoa’s return, he’ll hopefully see more consistent action going forward.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jaylen Waddle has all the speed and talent you could want, but the Dolphins are going up against a tough Panthers defense in Week 12. He’s still worth a start, maybe as a flex play, and should at least turn in double-digit fantasy points especially in PPR leagues.