Albert Wilson start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins came out on top with a 24-17 win over the New York Jets in Week 11. It was their third straight win, and the first full game back for QB Tua Tagovailoa since he fractured his finger. The Dolphins improve to 4-7 on the season and will face off against a tough Carolina Panthers team in Week 12.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR Albert Wilson

Albert Wilson caught three of his four targets, and ran the ball once for -3 yards on the day. It was a far cry from last week’s performance where he racked up a combined 106 yards and turned in almost 15 PPR fantasy points. He’s seen an increased workload since DeVante Parker (shoulder) and Will Fuller (finger) have been sidelined, but it hasn’t been enough to get fantasy managers to really take interest in him.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

He could get another start for the Dolphins if both Parker and Fuller are still out for the game against the Panthers, but even in that case he wouldn’t be worth a start in fantasy. Stash Wilson on your bench if you have him rostered.