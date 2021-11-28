Mike Gesicki start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins won their third straight game with a 24-17 final score over the New York Jets in Week 11. With QB Tua Tagovailoa back in full swing after his fractured finger injury, the Dolphins’ offense is looking up as they improve to 4-7 on the season. They’ll go up against Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers in Week 12.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki

Mike Gesicki had a decent game in the win, catching five of his six targets for 50 yards. It’s not his best performance, but it’s certainly not his worst. Fantasy managers won’t be super excited about his output, as he only hit 10 fantasy points in PPR leagues. It’s a big step up from Week 10 when he failed to catch any of his seven targets and ended with no fantasy points at all. With the return of Tagovailoa, Gesicki should continue to see involvement in the offense going forward.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Dolphins will take on a tough Panthers defense in Week 12, but Gesicki is still a top-10 tight end heading into Week 12 and should be started in all leagues.