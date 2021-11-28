Anthony Firkser start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Despite holding the top record in the AFC, the Tennessee Titans will enter Sunday’s matchup with the New England Patriots as 6.5-point underdogs. The game starts at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans TE Anthony Firkser

Few likely playoff teams have seen their resources depleted as dramatically as the Titans. The offense lost All-Pro running back Derrick Henry to a broken foot nearly a month ago and saw future Hall of Fame wide receiver Julio Jones land on injured reserve with hamstring issues. Even A.J. Brown could miss Sunday’s game in New England due to a chest injury.

That, of course, means the Titans need role players to step up on offense. That includes tight end Anthony Firkser who recovered a fumble in the end zone last week for one of the team’s only two touchdowns on the day. Firkser also hauled in five passes for 26 yards. Given the fluky nature of that score and the Patriots’ track record against tight ends this season — only three touchdowns and an average of 30 receiving yards allowed to the position — Firkser looks like a lottery ticket at best Sunday.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Anthony Firkser.