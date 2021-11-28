Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Dez Fitzpatrick start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The shorthanded Tennessee Titans will hit the road this week to take on the surging New England Patriots. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WRs Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Dez Fitzpatrick

With Derrick Henry, Julio Jones, and (perhaps) A.J. Brown on the shelf again this week, the Titans will have to turn to their lightly used reserves. That list includes second-year wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine who delivered the first career 100-yard game last week against the Houston Texans. Westbrook-Ikhine could well prove to be a flash in the pan, but he did see 12 targets during a two-week stretch earlier in the season.

Meanwhile, Dez Fitzpatrick hasn’t put up numbers as lofty so far in his similarly short career. However, he did reach the end zone last week and played nearly 80% of the Titans’ offensive snaps. His role could remain meaningful if Brown can’t return for Sunday, though his fantasy relevance seems limited to a touchdown lottery ticket.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Dez Fitzpatrick.