D’Onta Foreman start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Despite holding the AFC’s best record entering Week 12, the Tennessee Titans look less imposing than they did a month ago. That drop-off resulted directly from All-Pro running back Derrick Henry’s broken foot, leaving a pedestrian backfield rotation in his wake.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans RB D’Onta Foreman

Without Henry figuratively and literally carrying the offense, the Titans turned to a group of running backs that included D’Onta Foreman. The former Longhorns star initially didn’t appear to have a great shot at becoming the primary back in Tennessee, but Adrian Peterson’s tenure with the team ended after just a few weeks due to ineffectiveness. Meanwhile, Jeremy McNichols hasn’t played in two weeks, leaving Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard as the last men standing.

Still, Foreman draws a difficult matchup this week. The New England Patriots have allowed just three total touchdowns to running backs all season. Foreman also won’t receive the same workload as Henry did, likely maxing out around the low double digits in terms of touches. That means Foreman has fantasy value, but not enough to make him a must-start in every league.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Foreman as a FLEX.