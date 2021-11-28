Ryan Tannehill start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans have endured a seismic shift since All-Pro running back Derrick Henry landed on injured reserve with a broken foot. While Henry’s absence ensured a considerably more difficult existence for the offense, the team hopes to remain afloat with better play from its quarterback.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

You have to go back to at least 2016 to find a performance from Ryan Tannehill as dreadful as the one he turned in last week against the Houston Texans. The veteran signal-caller tossed four interceptions and fumbled twice, opening the door for the blowout the Titans endured as 10-point favorites. Not all of the fault falls on Tannehill’s shoulders, and the turnover-filled performance marks a stark departure from his norm. But regardless, it gives both Tennessee fans and fantasy managers alike reason for pause with harder opponents coming up on the schedule.

The first of those tougher foes arrives Sunday when the surging New England Patriots come to town. To this point in the season, quarterbacks facing Bill Belichick’s defense have thrown just 13 touchdowns and managed a whopping 18 picks. Even if Tannehill avoids another nightmarish performance, the situation doesn’t bode well from a strong rebound effort.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Ryan Tannehill.