Miles Sanders start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Miles Sanders came off of IR for the Philadelphia Eagles and turned in his best performance of the season so far. If you have been managing Sanders this year you are probably worried about getting burned again and I completely understand where you are coming from.

There is cause for hope though as Sanders not only had his highest rushing yardage total of the season, he had his most carries in a game for the year. This week, he and the Eagles take on the New York Giants who haven’t exactly been a brick wall against running backs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Miles Sanders

The Giants defense is giving up the eighth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. This Eagles offense is starting to morph into the Baltimore Ravens offense where their best runner is actually their quarterback. That being said, I think that Sanders looked refreshed coming off IR and it looks like the Eagles are ready to give him more of a workload which should be beneficial for your lineups this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Sanders as an RB2 this week.