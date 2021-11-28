Boston Scott start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Running back Boston Scott had a three-week timeframe where starter Miles Sanders was on IR that he could have used to ball out and show that the backfield needed to be more of a timeshare. He started off strong in Week 8 when he had two rushing touchdowns. In the two games after that though, he totaled 121 yards and didn’t find the endzone.

In Week 11, Sanders came off IR and Scott went back to his backup role with six carries in the game for a whopping 16 yards. Even worse news for Scott is that Sanders had his best game of the season and didn’t give the Philadelphia Eagles any reason that they shouldn’t roll with him more going forward.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Boston Scott

This week, Scott gets to run against the New York Giants defense that is allowing the eighth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Scott is likely to go back to his backup role and you can’t really bank on anything fruitful coming out of this for your lineups. Relegate him back to the bench.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Scott.