DeVonta Smith start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The former Heisman trophy winner DeVonta Smith is showing that you shouldn’t have underestimated him because of his size. While the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t the most pass-happy team in the NFL, they do like relying on Smith that they have used in a variety of routes and roles.

Smith has at least four receptions on six targets in each of his last three games. He has totaled 243 yards and three touchdowns over that span. This week, he and the Eagles have an NFC East divisional game against the New York Giants that presents a solid matchup for Smith.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

The Giants defense is giving up the 12th most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. They have given up at least one touchdown to a wide receiver in each of their last three games. From his volume alone, Smith is a smart play for your fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Consider Smith a WR2 and START him this week.