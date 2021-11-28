Justin Herbert start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

After a handful of somewhat shaky performances, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert put forth one of his best performances of the year in Week 11 versus the Steelers. What does he have for an encore this Sunday against the Broncos?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers QB Justin Herbert

Against Pittsburgh, Herbert threw for three touchdowns for the first time since Week 5. Two of his scores went to running back Austin Ekeler before he hit a wide-open Mike Williams down the left sideline for the game-winning, 53-yard TD to cap a wild game. Herbert supplemented his big passing line by rushing for 90 yards on nine carries. That career-high nearly doubled his season total for ground yards. While the second-year QB is certainly athletic and mobile, that production was a complete anomaly. You should expect him to settle back into 15-25 rush yards per game moving forward. The Broncos have given up the fourth-fewest DraftKings points per game to QBs, but a lot of that success came early in the year when they were facing Daniel Jones, Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson. Even though they haven’t faced many elite passers, Denver has allowed multiple passing scores in four of its past six games. There should be no fear in riding with Herbert for this one.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Herbert is a rock-solid QB1 this week. Start him.