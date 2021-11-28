Keenan Allen start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Keenan Allen has been a total target hog over the past month and has made good work of his high usage. He will try to produce more big numbers this Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Keenan Allen

Allen didn’t get much of the publicity heading out of Los Angeles’ thrilling Week 11 victory over the Steelers. Justin Herbert did it all. Austin Ekeler scored four times. Mike Williams made the biggest play of the game. But Allen was just the constant force, racking up catches and yards at will. He has seen double-digit targets in each of the past four games and his “worst” fantasy output during that stretch was an 8-98-0 line versus the Vikings in Week 10. Although Allen has reached paydirt only twice in 2021, he will continue to be an every-week start, regardless of the matchup, for as long as he has such a high target share and fantasy floor.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Allen should be viewed as a top-10 WR in PPR formats this week. Start him.