Mike Williams start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Chargers wideout Mike Williams played the hero in Week 11 as his 53-yard touchdown proved to be the game-winner against the Steelers. Can he make more big plays this week in Denver?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Mike Williams

Although everyone will remember how he finished, Williams’ Week 11 developed rather oddly. It looked initially as if he was going to have a huge target game after he saw three looks on the first drive, catching them all for a total of 41 yards. And then he just largely disappeared for three quarters before finding himself all alone on a busted coverage for the winning TD. He has the size and speed to make those long gains; he just hasn’t done it much recently. Prior to that 97-yard outing, Williams had not eclipsed 60 yards since Week 5. He still hasn’t seen more than six targets since that date as well. He will probably see a lot of the Broncos’ 6-foot-2 rookie corner Patrick Surtain II this week, which won’t be an easy matchup. But the possibility of another long score is always lurking with Williams.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even if you are in just a 10-team league, Williams is still a viable WR3 for Week 12.