Mac Jones start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

After a rocky start to the season, the New England Patriots find themselves in one of the best positions of any AFC squad thanks in large part to the improvement of their first-round pick, quarterback Mac Jones. The rookie will attempt to continue his hot streak Sunday against the visiting Tennessee Titans.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones

Over the last two weeks, Jones has done a lot of different things for the Patriots. He has not, however, thrown many passes that have hit the ground. The rookie has completed 41 of his 49 passes over that stretch for 405 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception.

But those outings came against the woeful Atlanta Falcons and struggling Cleveland Browns. The Tennessee Titans, however, have done a much better job of slowing down opposing quarterbacks this season, holding them to an average of 1.64 touchdown passes and 0.82 interceptions per game. Jones has faced better defenses this season, but the Titans still pose a challenge.

At the same time, Jones hasn’t produced in high volumes yet this season, topping out at two touchdowns and reaching 300 passing yards only once. And if Sunday’s game gets out of hand early for the Titans, the Patriots will grind down the clock with abandon.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Mac Jones.