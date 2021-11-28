Damien Harris start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The suddenly surging New England Patriots will host the Tennessee Titans, fresh off an embarrassing blowout loss, in Week 12. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Damien Harris

While most of the attention during the Patriots’ return to AFC prominence has centered on rookie signal-caller Mac Jones, Damien Harris has played a major role as well. The third-year running back has already obliterated his previous career marks in touchdowns, rushing in seven so far this season and six over the past six games. Within his next game or two, he should also set a new career mark for yards from scrimmage in a single season (currently 68 yards behind his personal best).

However, the Titans have done a commendable job of slowing down opposing running backs this season. Through 11 weeks, they have yielded an average of just 73.3 yards on the ground to the position group and only another 36.9 through the air. Harris hasn’t done much damage as a pass-catcher in his short career, so his ceiling looks lower against Tennessee.

But even so, Harris has a fairly high production floor and could easily reach the end zone at some point this Sunday. That combination of factors makes him a solid play in Week 12.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Damien Harris as an RB2 as long as he’s active.