Rhamondre Stevenson start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots backfield sure looks like it’s operating by committee now. At the start of the season, Damien Harris seemed to have early-down duties all to himself, but lately, rookie Rhamondre Stevenson has seen an increased workload. That puts Stevenson in the conversation as a potential fantasy football starter when the Patriots take on the Tennessee Titans this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Stevenson had 12 carries for 69 yards and one catch for six yards in last week’s disassembly of the Atlanta Falcons. He out-touched Harris in that game. The week before that, with Harris out of the lineup, Stevenson had 20 carries for 100 yards against the Panthers in Week 10, adding two touchdowns. He also caught four passes for 14 yards in that game.

The Titans have been pretty tough on opposing running backs this season, allowing an average of less than 100 rushing yards per game. Still, Stevenson’s role puts him in play for a flex spot in your fantasy football lineup, even with the tough matchup this week.

One thing to note is that Stevenson showed up on the injury report on Thursday with a knee injury. If you’re considering him for your fantasy lineup, double-check that he’s going to play.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Rhamondre Stevenson if active.