Kendrick Bourne start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots offense isn’t getting a ton of credit for the team’s emergence as one of the top contenders in the AFC playoff race. Despite that, the Patriots are scoring an average of 27.3 points per game, the sixth-best total in the NFL. New England is making it happen with a group of players that includes second chance players like wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. He’ll have the chance at a decent game this week against the Tennessee Titans.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne

Last week, for the second game in a row, Bourne caught every pass that was thrown to him. He came away with four catches on four targets for a total of 42 yards against the Falcons. He added another seven yards on the ground. He had a monster game the week before that. He caught four passes on four targets for 98 yards and a touchdown against the Browns. Bourne also had 43 rushing yards on three carries in that one, and the Patriots seem committed to feeding him a few carries each week to keep defenses guessing.

The Titans have been one of the NFL’s most generous teams for opposing wide receivers. They’ve given up more than 2,200 receiving yards to wideouts this season, more than any other team.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bourne is a decent option for a flex play in your fantasy football lineups this week, maybe even a third or fourth receiver.