Jakobi Meyers start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots are coming for the top of the AFC standings. This week, they have a date with the Tennessee Titans, a team standing in their way. New England’s offense has scored 70 points in its last two outings. The passing game will get the chance to produce once again this week against the Titans, which could make wide receiver Jakobi Meyers a decent option in fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers

Meyers hasn’t produced huge numbers since his 94-yard effort in Week 3, but he does lead the team in targets and receptions. His place as a reliable pass catcher gives him some appeal for fantasy. Last week against the Falcons he caught four passes on six targets for 39 yards. The week before that he had another four catches for 49 yards and his only touchdown of the season so far. The Titans have been the league’s most generous team when it comes to fantasy points for opposing wide receivers. They’ve allowed more than 2,200 yards to wideouts this year, the most in the NFL, and 14 touchdowns, tied for the second-most in the NFL.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Meyers isn’t a bad start this week, so get him into the back of your lineups if you need help at receiver.