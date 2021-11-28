Nelson Agholor start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

In last week’s beat down of the Atlanta Falcons, the New England Patriots got a little help from wide receiver Nelson Agholor, an offseason addition brought in to bolster the team’s group of pass-catchers. But while Agholor has been a crucial bit player in New England’s offense, his week-to-week contributions haven’t translated into a reliable option for fantasy football lineups. But could he be of some use this week against the Tennessee Titans?

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Nelson Agholor

Agholor caught all five passes that came his way last week, and he turned those into 40 yards and a touchdown on the way to the Patriots’ fifth win in a row. That was his first touchdown since Week 7 and only his third of the season so far. Those five catches were also the most he’s had in a game since the first week of the season.

The Titans are good to opposing receivers, having surrendered more than 2,200 yards on the season to wideouts, more than anyone else in the NFL. However, Agholor’s role in the Patriots’ offense has been overshadowed lately by Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers. He’s not consistently seeing enough passes come his way to trust him in fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Nelson Agholor this week.