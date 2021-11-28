 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Hunter Henry start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Hunter Henry ahead of the New England Patriots Week 12 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

By LTruscott
Hunter Henry #85 of the New England Patriots makes a catch over Erik Harris #23 of the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

While the New England Patriots were taking apart the Atlanta Falcons last week, tight end Hunter Henry had his two-game scoring streak snapped. Of course, New England’s offense didn’t need a ton of help against Atlanta. Henry has a chance to get back on track this week when the Patriots take on the Tennessee Titans.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots TE Hunter Henry

Henry caught two passes on three targets in last week’s game, totaling 25 yards. He scored twice in the week before that against the Browns and found the end zone once in the Patriots’ game prior to that one, against the Panthers. Henry continues to have an edge in targets over his fellow tight end on the roster, Jonnu Smith. But his fantasy football appeal is mostly tied to his scoring ability. He’s got seven touchdowns this season, finding the end zone in six games so far.

The Titans have only given up three touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season, so the ceiling for Henry looks low this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you’re in need of help at the position, he’s still worth a starting spot in your lineup given his knack for scoring.

More From DraftKings Nation