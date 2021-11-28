Jonnu Smith start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith played through a shoulder injury for last week’s win over the Atlanta Falcons. He’s been dealing with that same injury ahead of this week’s game against the Tennessee Titans, but it seems likely that he’ll still end up playing. Whether or not he’s worth a spot in your fantasy football lineup, however, is a different question.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots TE Jonnu Smith

Smith came away with one catch on two looks last week against the Falcons. That catch turned into a 17-yard gain, which was significantly better than the four yards he had one catch back in Week 9, his last game prior to that one. Smith has taken a backseat to Hunter Henry as the Patriots’ preferred tight end option. Henry’s seeing more targets and getting looks in the red zone where he’s accumulated seven touchdowns compared to just one for Smith.

The Titans have been tough on opposing tight ends, but it’s not the matchup that’s holding down Smith’s fantasy value this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Jonnu Smith in Week 12.