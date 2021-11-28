Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants lost their seventh game of the season with a 30-10 road loss to the Tampa Bay Bucs. The Giants fall to 3-7 on the season and sit in last place in the NFC East. New York will take on a divisional opponent when the second-place Philadelphia Eagles pay them a visit in Week 12.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants TEs Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph

Evan Engram played the majority of the snaps, as expected, in the loss to the Bucs. He was in for 48 of them while Kyle Rudolph tied Chris Myarick with 12 snaps each. Neither Engram nor Rudolph was utilized very heavily, but Engram led the way in targets with five, and caught two of those for 12 yards. Rudolph only saw one pass sent his way, but he caught it and went for 28 yards on his lone reception. It’s somewhat of a disappointing season all around for the Giants tight ends, as Engram has only found the end zone twice with Rudolph grabbing only one score for himself on the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Rudolph shouldn’t be started as it’s clear he’s not seeing enough action behind Engram to make it worth any fantasy manager’s time. Engram could see a slightly bigger output this week against the Eagles, who have given up the most points in the league to opposing tight ends. Still, Engram isn’t a top-15 TE going into Week 12 and should be dropped to make way for better options off waivers.