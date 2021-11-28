Darius Slayton start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants lost their seventh game of the season with a 30-10 final score on the road against Tampa Bay. The Giants fall to 3-7 on the season, sitting in last place in the NFC East. They’ll play a divisional game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Darius Slayton

Darius Slayton caught four of his seven targets for a total of 37 yards, marking 9.3 yards per reception. He also lost a fumble in the last play of the first half. He hasn’t been utilized a whole lot this season as the Giants’ offense has been somewhat inconsistent. He’s also had to compete with the likes of Kenny Golladay, rookie Kadarius Toney, and Sterling Shepard for targets which isn’t an easy feat. He’s only played seven games and caught 16 passes for 227 yards with just one touchdown this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Slayton shouldn’t be started in any leagues right now, given that he falls down the depth chart on a Giants team that isn’t guaranteed to get high outputs from their wideouts.