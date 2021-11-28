Kenny Golladay start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Anybody else whiff super hard thinking that Kenny Golladay was going to be a rockstar for the New York Giants when he was signed in the offseason? Just me? It is hard to call Golladay’s performance anything other than a disappointment even with an injury-riddled season.

Sure, quarterback Daniel Jones hasn’t been the best, but Golladay doesn’t seem like his old self in this offense. He has a combined three receptions on eight targets over his last three games dating back to October 10th. Most recently, Golladay returned from his latest injury and had two targets and one reception that went for 12 yards. This week, Golladay and the Giants take on the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC East divisional matchup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Kenny Golladay

Hopefully, Golladay is fully healthy because he is going to need it against an Eagles defense that is giving up the third-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. With his recent usage or lack thereof in the offense, I can’t recommend starting him with such a bad matchup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Golladay.