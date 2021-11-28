Daniel Jones start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Danny Dimes may be short some change and in need of a new nickname. In his Week 11 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jones threw two bad interceptions and wasn’t able to escape the defense as an effective rusher. These are two things that Jones will need to change if he wants the New York Giants to fare better in Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

If you consider his supporting cast being constantly hurt, Jones hasn’t been that bad this year. The only problem is that as they start to get healthier if Jones keeps performing poorly, his days as the starting quarterback could be numbered. The best things that can happen for Jones this week are that Saquon Barkley is able to be a more productive rusher, the offensive line can buy Jones enough time to safely get out of the pocket himself and he can connect with tight end Evan Engram early and often.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants QB Daniel Jones

The Eagles rank right in the middle at 16th overall in fantasy points per game given up to opposing quarterbacks. Jones hasn’t been playing well enough to warrant a start in your lineup even if you are looking for a bye week replacement for either Patrick Mahomes or Kyler Murray. Hopefully, he shows enough promise that he could be a theoretical streaming option when these teams meet again in Week 16.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Jones.