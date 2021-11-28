Teddy Bridgewater start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Last time we saw Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, he was making the highlight reels for his non-attempt to stop a fumble return by the Eagles. It was probably the lowlight of his season thus far, so Bridgewater can go nowhere but up this Sunday versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater

The Broncos know what is their winning formula, and it involves as little from Bridgewater as possible. Prior to that Week 10 blowout loss to Philly, Denver had won back-to-back games with Teddy attempting fewer than 30 passes. That’s no coincidence. Denver’s hope is that it can control the ball and the clock with its two-headed running game while Bridgewater just keeps the train on the tracks. When the Broncos are playing from in front, they can be a challenging opponent. It’s when they fall behind and have to ask more of their QB that things go haywire. That might be the case this week against the Chargers’ high-powered offense. But even if it all goes according to plan for the Broncos, Bridgewater has five touchdowns and averaged only 218.8 passing yards over his past four games. L.A. permitted three TDs to Ben Roethlisberger last week but has been above average versus opposing quarterbacks this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bench him if you can. Bridgewater is an uninspiring, low-ceiling QB2 this week.