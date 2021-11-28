Melvin Gordon start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon will try to extend his four-game scoring streak in Week 12 when he faces off against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Melvin Gordon

Gordon, at this stage of his career, probably isn’t the better of the two RBs in the Broncos’ backfield. Rookie Javonte Williams has put more impressive plays on tape this season. However, Gordon remains ever so slightly the 1A to Williams’ 1B in Denver and it doesn’t look like that’s going to change. For fantasy purposes, Gordon deserves to be ranked ahead of the rookie since Gordon is the one who gets more goal-line looks. The former Charger has scored a rushing TD in each of his past three games and five total touchdowns over his past four. He should be able to keep putting points on the board as L.A. has allowed 13 rushing TDs to running backs this year, the second-most in the NFL.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Gordon is fairly TD-dependent and may become a non-factor if the Chargers take a big lead in this game. But his touchdown prowess is enough to keep him as a startable RB2 for Week 12.