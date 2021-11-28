Javonte Williams start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

It’s going to be fun when rookie Javonte Williams takes over the Denver Broncos’ backfield. The 5-foot-11, 220-pounder has flashed more than enough playmaking ability to show that he can be dangerous with a consistently high workload. However, we know that time isn’t coming this week as Williams remains in a committee with veteran Melvin Gordon. But a good matchup does await the youngster in Week 12.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Javonte Williams

Williams will go up against a Chargers rush defense that has given up the eighth-most DraftKings points per game to RBs and yielded 13 rushing scores, the second-most in the league. Of course, the problem there is that Williams has scored just twice all season and once since Week 3. It’s Gordon who is getting the vast majority of those high-value touches (not to mention slightly more touches in general). Williams could break off a big play or two, but he’ll likely have to do it on a diet of 8-10 carries and a couple of catches.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The matchup keeps Williams startable, but he’s just a low-end RB2.