Jerry Jeudy start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Juedy has stood out as the team’s No. 1 receiver over the past two games. What can he accomplish in Week 12 versus the Los Angeles Chargers?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

Denver aims to employ a low-volume passing attack, but Jeudy has seen a 31.5 percent target share over the past two weeks and has turned in decent PPR outputs during that time of 12.9 and 11.3. The Chargers have excelled at limiting wide receivers (third-fewest DraftKings fantasy points allowed), but Diontae Johnson and DeVonta Smith each surpassed 100 yards against L.A. recently. Jeudy is a tad taller and bigger than those guys, but he profiles as another dynamic, undersized WR who can come out of the slot and beat this defense. Hopefully the targets keep coming, no matter the game script.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jeudy should be considered a good WR3 start this Sunday.