Courtland Sutton start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos showed how thankful they are for Courtland Sutton this week, signing him to a four-year contract extension with $34.9 million guaranteed. Will he provide a stellar immediate return on investment in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

Sutton was considered a rock-solid start just a month ago, but he has seen only 14 targets in his past four games, totaling 146 scoreless yards. Jerry Jeudy’s return from a high-ankle sprain has muted Sutton’s statistical impact even further as the SMU alum has not caught more than two passes in any of the last three games Jeudy has played. The Broncos’ brass obviously understands that Sutton is one of their best players, but quarterback Teddy Bridgewater simply isn’t giving Sutton enough chances to showcase his incredible ball skills right now.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You should bench Sutton until his usage starts to tick back up.