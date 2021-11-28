Tim Patrick start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Denver Broncos wideout Tim Patrick will look to rebound from a poor showing in Week 10 when he goes up against the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend. Should he be in your fantasy lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Tim Patrick

Patrick made the most of his few targets in Weeks 8 and 9, gaining 64 and 85 yards, respectively, thanks to one long play in each game. In a blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10, Patrick actually saw his most targets in a month (six) and caught his standard three passes but was left with only 14 yards. And that came in a game where Denver was getting blown out and had to throw more. With the Broncos’ receiving corps now at full strength, those kinds of performances are going to happen given the team’s run-centric offense. The Chargers present a tough but not impossible matchup; they have been victimized by receivers over the past few weeks. It’s just hard to have faith in Patrick right now.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Clearly behind Jerry Jeudy in the pecking order and left to fight with Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant and others for targets, Patrick should not be in your fantasy lineups.