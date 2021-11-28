Noah Fant start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

After a topsy-turvy few weeks, Broncos tight end Noah Fant will attempt to get back on track in a plus matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday. Should he be in your fantasy lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos TE Noah Fant

Fant was rolling right along as one of the better tight ends in fantasy through Week 7. Yeah, he was limited by some injuries and wasn’t terribly consistent, but consistency isn’t in high supply at that position anyway. Then Fant was bottled up for just eight yards on two receptions in Week 8 and had to miss Week 9 due to a positive COVID-19 test. He returned for Denver’s previous game, posting a serviceable 5-59-0 line versus the Eagles. Coming off of a bye and with his health seemingly in order, Fant is set up to have a huge week versus the Chargers, who have permitted an NFL-high nine touchdowns to TEs, including four in just the past two weeks. L.A. has allowed the second-most DraftKings points per game to tight ends (17.8).

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Fant with confidence in Week 12.